Extra driver license office Saturday hours continue into December

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that it will continue to offer Saturday commercial driver license (CDL) office appointments through the month of December. Driver licenses offices participating are expected to offer a number of appointments on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Dec. 18 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We’re adding more Saturday dates for CDL appointments to get additional qualified commercial drivers on the road to help our supply chain problems,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas is doing its part to aid the state and nation in getting goods to those who need them.”

Originally, DPS opened the Saturday appointments in November in order to help people that need to apply for, renew, replace, or upgrade their CDL. The full list of offices that will continue to offer extra appointments can be found here, with the Amarillo driver license office included.

According to DPS, those wanting to schedule a Saturday appointment will need to schedule a specific day and time. To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit here. After arriving at the driver license office, customers will be able to check in using the kiosk inside or from their mobile device.

While the effort to add qualified CDL drivers to the road continues, DPS said that offices will remain open Monday through Friday during normal operating hours to help with both commercial and non-commercial driver license needs.