Experts explain the shortage of inventory and spike in demand and prices in real estate market

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, a real estate sign is shown at a home for sale, in Houston. The red-hot U.S. housing market is paying off for many homeowners, even those who aren’t looking to sell their home. Real estate information company CoreLogic says, on average, homes with a mortgage gained $26,300 in equity over the last three months of 2020 versus a year earlier. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation’s third annual “State of the Economy” event, finance expert, Monica Mehta, spoke specifically about the current state of the housing market.

Mehta explained that 2020 caught everyone off guard, which simultaneously impacted the economy.

However, she stated that one of the key areas of growth that was observed in 2020 was the “first time home-ownership among millennials.”

From there, Mehta shared that area of growth was fueled by low interest rates.

Mehta explained, “Millennials went out looking for their first home and they pushed inventories down and prices up by 9%. That’s double the average growth rate that we see any given year.”

Additionally, Amarillo Association of Realtors Board Member and former Chairman, Cindi Bulla, expressed that the biggest challenge right now in this market, including in Amarillo, is inventory.

“The total number of properties listed in the multiple listing service today, as active and for sale, is 279. That is a crisis level. That is a terrible number,” said Bulla. She continued to say that realtors throughout the nation are working with their local governments, local partners, and all the stakeholders to try and meet these supply issues.

Bulla said that in a healthy market, here in Amarillo, that number would be a lot closer to around 2,000.

In addition, Bulla warns current and future buyers to be careful. By this, she recommends buyers to use a trusted professional to get market advice before getting into a bidding war on one of these homes.