AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Severe weather season for the Panhandle typically begins in the middle of April and ends at the end of June.

During this time of year, there is increased potential for tornados, large hail, heavy downpours and damaging winds.

According to Chief Meteorologist John Harris, there is less potential for tornados during April, due to a low moisture supply.

“For a tornado to form we need a deep moisture supply,” said Harris. Something that a storm that may produce a tornado can route into and then that moisture becomes the energy for the thunderstorm.”

During May, moisture makes its way to the Northwest increasing the possibility of severe weather and a tornado.

“The peak of our tornado season if we’re going to see tornadoes at all is right around Memorial Day weekend, we typically see on average about 21 tornadoes a year across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle,” said Harris. “There’s some years where we see a lot more, there’s other years where we may not see anything at all.”

The likelihood of a tornado comes down to moisture.

“On that given day, if everything phases up the energy coming in from a loft of the cold from moving in from the north and the moisture coming in from the southeast, said Harris. “If that all phases up during our traditional severe weather season, then that likelihood for a tornado will increase or at least the likelihood for the severe weather.”

TA common questions Harris receives in relation to tornados is, are they increasing across the United States, but decreasing in the Panhandle?

Harris shared their more be more tornados but there is more technology to capture severe weather as well.

“Now more people have mobile devices that they’re taking pictures or videos of the tornadoes that in years past, they were probably still there, said Harris. “But people just didn’t have a way to record them.”

Harris continued, “I also have a lot of questions about, are we not seeing as many tornadoes around the Panhandle and everything’s moving to the east. We’ve seen over years of collecting climate data, over about 200 years now, that severe weather can have patterns. We may see severe weather in the central and eastern part of the United States for several years on end, and then it starts to swing back more toward the west.”

“The Texas Panhandle and the high plains go through patterns where we do see tornadoes for a few years and then we don’t see much of anything for a few years and that may be what we’re in right now.”

During severe weather season, Harris said the best thing to do is to stay prepared in the case of sudden changes.

According to the National Weather Service, during a tornado warning, you should go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows.

As well as continue to listen to local news or the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration weather radio.