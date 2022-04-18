AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report that one person has been arrested on a DWI after a single-vehicle rollover wreck blocked traffic on the I-40 exit, Monday evening.

According to our station crews on the scene, a car rolled over and blocked the road causing the exit from I-40 to the I-27 interchange to be closed due to the wreck. The Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Fire Department were on the scene of the wreck and the car has since been removed from the scene. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on a DWI.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.