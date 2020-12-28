Executive Director of Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announces resignation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Ruby Moreno, Executive Director of the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) has announced her resignation, to be effective in January 2021.

Moreno has served as the Executive Director for around four years, and had worked for the Chamber previously as an intern from West Texas A&M University, said the announcement.

“We are all very appreciative for Ruby’s dedication and success in the Chamber to support businesses and people in our community.” said the announcement. “We wish Ruby the best in her next journey to pursue opportunities in Colorado.”

Effective Jan. 1 of 2021, the announcement stated that Jennifer Anguiano will assume the role as interim Executive Director of the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Anguiano is expected to transition as the interim Executive Director from joining the Chamber from her former role as Office Manager for the Chamber until further notice.