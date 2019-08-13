Exclusive first look inside Faith City Mission’s new home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faith City Mission is nearly ready to move into its new home in northwest Amarillo.

After a year of renovations, the old BSA Hospice building is getting a new life. Faith City Mission will host an open house on Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and move-in will begin the next day. Today, MyHighPlains.com got an exclusive first look at the facility.

With the help of donors, Faith City Mission is making the facility their own to better serve the homeless.

“To treat them with so much respect in a nice facility that’s so much easier for them to maneuver, enjoy, relax, be safe,” said Jena Taylor, executive director of Faith City Mission.

Taylor said the new location will meet people’s immediate needs, like food, clothing, showers and a place to sleep.

“This is absolutely what we do is feed, clothe and house the poor and preach the gospel, and we want to do that with dignity and we want to treat our guests with the utmost respect and make them feel special in this incredible environment,” said Taylor.

Faith City Mission’s new space has dorms with approximately 200 beds and can serve about 120 people in the chapel and dining room. It also has a brand new, state-of-the-art kitchen.

“From our present location, we serve about 76,000 meals a year and we’re in hopes that this will be—we can even provide more here and we’re really excited about that,” said Taylor.

The facility has three wings to house different homeless populations and staff.

Taylor said they are excited about the safety and dignity this new building will give to their guests, as there are plenty of showers and bathrooms.

“And we’ve heard the homeless say this many times to us, ‘Thank you for making us feel safe,’ and that happened there, but this facility it’s just going to be top-drawer for them,” Taylor added.

The modern, newly-renovated building will serve homeless populations in the short-term but those who need long-term care or enroll in a program will stay at their ranch off of Highway 287.

According to Taylor, the mission will make the move from its current location in downtown in phases beginning Aug. 22.