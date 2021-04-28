‘Every Drop Counts’ poster contest underway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – “Water is one of the most precious resources on the planet. And with summer fast approaching, water use in Amarillo will increase as residents water lawns, fill swimming pools, etc.”

The City of Amarillo (COA) is working to remind residents of the importance of water conservation with the “Every Drop Counts” 2021 Poster Contest. And young artists can help.

According to the City, The goal of the “Every Drop Counts” Poster Contest is to increase public awareness of the importance of water conservation. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can participate by creating artwork/posters that depict water conservation.

For all the information, including contest rules, requirements, prizes, how to submit artwork and entry forms, go to water.amarillo.gov.

Said the City, “The grand prize winner will receive five Wonderland Park passes and a Kindle Fire HD 10 tablet. Other prizes in different grade categories include Discovery Center passes and AMP’D Adventure Park Passes. The deadline for submissions is May 20 at noon. A total of 13 winners will have their artwork featured in the 2022 “Every Drop Counts” calendar and will be recognized by the mayor and Amarillo City Council at the May 25 city council meeting.”

For more information, contact COA Water Utilities Program Manager Julie Allegretti at 806-378-6032 or by email at julie.allegretti@amarillo.gov and everydropcounts@amarillo.gov.