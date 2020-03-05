Eveline Rivers Project shifting focus; ends toy delivery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A long-time Amarillo non-profit is shifting its focus of efforts.

The Eveline Rivers Project announced today they are “redirect the focus of their efforts, from ‘want to need,’ in order to improve their impact on the Amarillo community.”

The organization said one of the biggest aspects of its project, the toy delivery at Christmas time, will no longer be part of its efforts.

“After 40 years of serving the children in the community, emotionally it was a very difficult decision,” says founder and Executive Director, Eveline Rivers-McCoy, “but realistically it was the best decision.

The organization said other local organizations, businesses, and churches have been stepping up in recent years to serve this need. They said the project has felt this impact and has experienced a decrease in the number of children they were serving in that regard.

The Eveline Rivers Project said the need for warm coats, hats, gloves, blankets, and other warming items continues to grow year after year, and rather than compete in delivering toys to the community, they decided to shift their focus to their coat project.

“Thank you to the generations of families who have come to our workshop to serve the need of warming little hearts and the mission of the Eveline Rivers Project. The mission has always been and will continue to be to make a child smile,” said Rivers-McCoy.

For any child who has a referral, Eveline Rivers said they will continue to provide warmth and will continue to work in tandem with other local agencies who provide resources to the community.

The organization continues to welcome support for new or gently used coats. For more on how to donate, go to www.evelineriversproject.org.

