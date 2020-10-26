Eveline Rivers Coat Project & Warmth keeping area children warm with free coats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Several months ago, the Eveline Rivers Christmas Project shifted its focus from giving out toys to only giving out winter coats to children.

“We feel very excited that we have been able to shift and that our shift is a very much-needed resource in the community,” said Founder and Executive Director Eveline Rivers-McCoy.

Rivers-McCoy said the timing on that decision could not have worked out any better.

“Because of the virus we have had other non-profits who, this year, have chosen to not fit their children into coats and are now sending their children to us,” said Rivers-McCoy.

In order to keep staff and families safe during this pandemic, Rivers-McCoy said they have a new process for getting coats to area children in need. It starts with school counselors and staff recognizing children, whether they are in school or not, who need coats.

“Parents get a form, they fill out the form. We get the form, the form goes back to the school counselor. The counselor comes with that to the coat room. The counselors fill out all of their needs for that family, take it back to the school. Mom picks it up from the school and we are keeping as best as we can, everybody safe,” said Rivers-McCoy.

Rivers-McCoy said they are ready and willing to help out as many children as possible.

“I think this year we could fit up to about 4,000 children, and in the last two and a half weeks we have fitted 1,000 so far. We feel excited that we can be a community need and that we can solve what that community need might be,” said Rivers-McCoy.

For adults in need of coats, The Salvation Army provides vouchers to its thrift store. All people have to do is visit the office located at 400 S. Harrison St., Amarillo, TX 79101. For more information, call (806) 373-6631.

