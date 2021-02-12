Area grocery stores preparing for influx of shoppers before wintery weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area grocery stores are preparing for crowds of shoppers ahead of the wintery weekend weather.

Shoppers are hurrying to get last minute necessities, like groceries and ice melt as well as Valentine’s Day goodies for their loved ones.

“We’re here for you today, we’ll be here for you tomorrow, and we’ll be here for you the next day”, said Matt Edwards, Store Director of Market Street. “We get deliveries everyday. They may be a little behind, but we’ll be open every single day. So if you don’t make it in today, that’s ok. We’ll be here tomorrow morning. We open up at 6 a.m. and we’ll be here for you.”

Edwards also suggests buying you Valentine’s Day gifts early so that you don’t have to get out in the bad weather this weekend.

