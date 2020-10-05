eSports at WTAMU keep competition alive

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As COVID-19 hit the United States, many things came to a halt, including extracurricular activities on college campuses such as intramural sports.

Buff Gaming partnered with Mission Control, a company focused on recreational eSports to create a way for students to come together safely.

“We are trying to create new relationships between students and compete in a different form, that where obviously they can compete in person but can continue that competition remotely if need be,” said Assistant Director of Recreational Sports at West Texas A&M University Dan Kratz.

Kratz said a lot goes into running the Buff Gaming league as the school has to have to license to each game, making sure all consoles and computers are updated, and games are downloaded before students come in and play.

Even after students have returned to campus, WT has continued with its Buff Gaming league and even has a new gaming room located in the Virgil Henson Activities Center.







Kratz said the room is set up for 30 stations, but due to social distancing only has 10 stations at this time.

“With the restrictions on campus, we only have 10 or less in a group. So we only have 10 set up right now. But the goal of intramural eSports is to bring people in person, where previously they were only able to connect online,” said Kratz.

Chris Strawhacker, an eSports supervisor on campus says he has been able to meet people through Buff Gaming he would not have otherwise and says gaming has helped many through this difficult time.

“I know with COVID and the uncertainty there, a lot of people were concerned with the social aspect. College is an experience, a once in a lifetime kind of thing. I think intramurals stepping in and doing this is a great thing for the students in terms of their mental health,” said Strawhacker.

Kratz said they are always open for suggestions on what students want to play.

Kratz said that bringing eSports to WT is helping them reach a new demographic on campus and helping to validate gamers that have felt stigmatized.

Some of the games players can enjoy and can compete in, include Overwatch, Fall Guys, NBA 2K, and Super Smash Bros.

