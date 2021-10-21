ER on Soncy, United Supermarkets to host first free Trunk or Treat

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two local businesses are coming together for a free Trunk or Treat event on Halloween evening.

According to a news release, the ER on Soncy and United Supermarkets will host its first-ever Trunk or Treat event at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the United Supermarkets Parking Lot behind the ER on Soncy, located at 3552 S. Soncy.

During the event, there will be numerous Halloween activities, including costume contests as well as candy and prizes. The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will also be at the event for individuals to take pictures with.