AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)- EPIC Success sponsored by Los Barrios de Amarillo partnered with Workforce Solutions Panhandle to expose kids to a variety of educational opportunities using resources booths, according to Los Barrios de Amarillo.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 30 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The expo is designed to educate and engage 6th-8th-grade students in the Texas Panhandle by featuring employers, organizations, and post-secondary schools in the region, according to officials with the event.

“With the Civic Center having several rooms, we are able to add more speakers, career sessions, and exhibitor booths,” said Mary Bralley, co-chair of the event, “We have added speakers to talk about skilled trades, dental opportunities, and other careers that we have not had in the past.”

Registrants choose two career sessions to learn from professionals that may include 2 or 4-year programs such as trade skills, nursing, criminal justice, cinematic arts, ag science and more. Officials said the event will also feature workforce readiness activities, including mock interviews, to promote success after graduation.

This year, according to Los Barrios de Amarillo, the event will host more than 600 students from 17 middle schools in the Region 16 area. Participating schools include:

Adrian

Austin

Bonham

Bowie

Canadian

Channing

Dimmitt

Fannin

Hartley

Hereford

Horace Mann

Johnny Allen

Memphis

River Road

Sam Houston

Travis

Wheeler

For more about programs and events organized by Los Barrios de Amarillo, visit here.