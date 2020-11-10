Entry deadline for the Center City Electric Light Parade is approaching

AMARILLIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Center City Electric Light Parade will be Dec. 4, and the deadline for entries is Nov.13, or until they have 70 entries.

The theme for 2020 is “Old-fashioned Christmas.” all floats must be lighted or glow for the parade from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The application form can be found here.

