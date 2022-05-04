CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Wednesday that the university will be honoring the namesake of two of its colleges during the 9 a.m. commencement ceremony on May 7.

According to a news release from the university, Paul Engler will be presented with an honorary doctorate in both business administration and agriculture from the university’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences. The commencement ceremony will be at 9 a.m. on May 7 in the First United Bank Center on the university’s Canyon campus.

According to the release, Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation announced that it would donate $1 million a year for at least 80 years to the university for the two colleges, what university officials say is the biggest gift in its history.

“Paul Engler’s life and career have had wide-reaching impact across Texas and the world, including—in a truly significant way—here at WT,” West Texas A&M University President Walter V. Wendler said in the release. “He embodies true Panhandle values of authenticity, hard work and a commitment to community, and he’s not afraid to take risks and step out as a leader. He has truly changed the trajectory of WT, and I am pleased that we are recognizing his impact with this well-deserved honorary degree.”

Engler founded the Hereford Feedyard in 1960, the release said, with Cactus Feeders becoming the largest cattle-feeding company in the world under Engler’s leadership. The release said Engler has been inducted into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame and the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame.

The release said that honorary degrees give the university the chance to “recognize excellence in the fields of public affairs, the sciences, humanities and the arts, scholarship and education, business and philanthropy and social services with significant and lasting contributions to (the) community.”

In the release, Engler called the honorary degree “the finest and most meaningful I have been blessed to receive.”

The other commencement ceremonies will be at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on May 7. University officials said in the release that each ceremony will be live-streamed on the university’s website.