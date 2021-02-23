Energy bills could see an increase on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After the cold snap last week, many in South Texas are seeing high energy bills.

So, what could we see on the High Plains?

Wes Reeves, spokesperson for Xcel energy for Texas and New Mexico said customers could see a spike, but nothing like areas such as Dallas.

Reeves said here on the High Plains we operate on a fixed rate, while in the ERCOT region of the state, they work on a variable rate, where you pay on the wholesale rate of electricity.

Reeves added that price increases will be stretched out over a period of time and not all at once.

Reeves said very soon they will file a surcharge to stretch that expense over a 12 to 24 month period in Texas.

“We haven’t got the total amount yet. We are analyzing all of the information to determine how much we have in fuel cost for that week,” said Reeves.

Reeves said he does not want customers to be anxious about the cost of the particular week.

Texas Senator Kel Seliger released the statement below Monday on Facebook: