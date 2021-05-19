End of Watch: Randall County Sergeant dies, RCSO announces

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Sergeant Christopher Shayne Mays, a 10-year member of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, died yesterday (May 18), announced this morning by the RCSO.

Said the Sheriff’s Office’s statement, “He began his career with us as a Jailer in 1999 and returned as a patrol deputy in 2013. For the past seven years, Sgt. Mays worked in the Special Operations Unit as a federal task force officer.

He leaves behind his wife, Leticia, who is also a member of the RCSO family, and two children, the younger of which is a graduating high school senior. Sgt. Mays was 47 years old. Please join us in keeping the Mays family in our prayers.”