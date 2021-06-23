End of Watch: Hutchinson County Sheriff Coker to be honored in Borger ceremony

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker, who died in March after a single-vehicle car accident, is expected to be honored with an ‘End of Watch’ ceremony in Borger.

The ceremony is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Borger Ace Hardware store, according to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Coker was also on the ballot for the Hutchinson County run-off election in July, posthumously, as the incumbent candidate against now-Sheriff Blaik Kemp.

Sheriff Coker’s obituary, according to Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors:

Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Anthony Coker, Sr., 57, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.

Private family services will be held 11 am on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Celebration Family Church with Pastor Dwight Kirksey officiating. A public celebration of Sheriff Coker’s life will be held at a later date. Sheriff Coker will lie in state at Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch starting at 5 pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 until 8 pm, and 9 am – 8 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, please keep in mind 10 people are allowed in the building at a time. In lieu of flowers, his memory may be honored with a gift to Snack Pak 4 Kids in Hutchinson County.

Due to the COVID-19 Texas Governor’s mandates, services will be for family only. However, if you would like to show your support for Sheriff Coker and his family you may do so the day of service by parking in the church parking lot and remaining in your vehicle at all times.

Kirk was born October 20, 1962 in Conroe, Texas to Malcom Ray Coker and Maria Santoro Coker. He married the love of his life, Tonya Hester on March 15, 2011. Kirk was full of life and enjoyed spending time fishing, camping, cooking, riding his motorcycle, drinking his coffee, training dogs, as well as picking and singing with his guitar.

Kirk’s passions included his Savior, his Church, and his love for this county and the people in it. He was a hero and role model to those who loved him.

Sheriff Coker began his Law Enforcement career December 11th, 1985 at Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. He later obtained his Jailer License. He served at Patton Village Police Department, Lone Star College System Police Department, Montgomery County Constable Precinct One, Spring ISD Police Department, and Roman Forrest Police Department before making his way to Hutchinson County. He served as a deputy under his friend and mentor, Sheriff Guy Rowh, after persistently bugging him for a job. He also worked at Skellytown City Marshals Office, Fritch Police Department, and Stinnett Police Department.

He ran for Sheriff in the 2016 Primary Election. He won the run-off and began his duties of Sheriff on January 1st, 2017 shortly after his 12:00 am swear in. He proudly and diligently served to protect the citizens of Hutchinson County.

Sheriff Coker has a combined experience of 35 years in Law Enforcement. He truly loved protecting and serving his community and did so with great passion and honor.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gordon Ray Coker; and sister, Margie Ponder.

Survivors include his wife, Tonya Coker of Fritch; sons, Kirk Anthony Coker, Jr. of Fritch, Kyle Andrew Coker of Houston, Thom Crow and wife Christine of Tulsa; daughters, Kristi Coker of Houston, Hannah Coker of Fritch, Alex Coker of Fritch; grandchildren, Mason Black and Lilly Kirawn Coker due to arrive June 26th; brothers, Allen Coker and wife Carla of Altus, Bobby Dean Coker of Texas; parents in love, Jar Hester of Fritch, Pat Hester of Fritch; brothers in love, Vince Hester and wife Cyndee of Fritch, Nate Hester of Fritch, Brentley Hester of Fritch; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.

Also those left to honor his memory are those who still serve the community he loved so very much, his office staff, Brooklyn Bidwell, Denise Ledet, Jacqlyn Lozier, Raquel Rodriguez; deputies, Efren Munoz, Andrew Trahan, Terry Homan, Thomas DeWees, Marcel Hajjar, Victor Vargas, Sammy Ponce, Heath Steagall, Dustin Tucker, Brian Earls, Gloria Robles and K9 Rokii; jailers, Monica Sepulveda, Drennan Rogers, Danielle Flanagan, Lori Smith, Justin Tolley, Dylan Stansbury, Casey Young, Kaylee Bostwick, Samantha Kenyon, Timothy Rodriguez, Tonya Barron, Carlos Heredia, Michael Fitzgerald, Diana Asbury, Jose Arjon, Lee Philips, Charity Hope; and support staff, Deloris Dickson and Kimberly Heiskell.