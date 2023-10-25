AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa Drive-in announced on Wednesday that after 25 years, this season will be its last, and it will host a farewell party this Friday.

According to the TDI’s Facebook page, the farewell party will be hosted at the drive-in theater located at 1999 Dumas Dr in Amarillo this Friday at 7 p.m. with a mystery “Halloween family favorite” PG-rated movie screening.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve most all of you,” said Jean Burns, Tascosa Drive-in’s co-owner. “Your support has allowed me to do what I truly loved for a quarter century.

The owner of the TDI stated that the admission price will be $10 a carload, and all concessions will cost $1. That includes all hotdogs, nachos, cokes, and popcorn.

The owner also stated, “If you have the drive and want to keep this theater running. I will sell to the right person.”