AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Employees at Amarillo’s AT&T call center have been notified their local jobs will no longer be available in Amarillo, just before Christmas.
A call center employee told MyHighPlains.com that this affects 93 Amarillo workers.
“Affected employees are being offered positions in the St. Louis area,” said an AT&T spokesperson. “Eligible employees will be offered severance benefits and health insurance for up to 18 months.”
A call center employee said the Amarillo call center jobs end on Dec. 16.
“Reducing our workforce is a difficult decision that we don’t take lightly,” said an AT&T spokesperson. “We are undergoing targeted reductions in our workforce as we focus on growth areas and adapt to lower customer demand for some legacy products.”
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.