AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Employees at Amarillo’s AT&T call center have been notified their local jobs will no longer be available in Amarillo, just before Christmas.

A call center employee told MyHighPlains.com that this affects 93 Amarillo workers.

“Affected employees are being offered positions in the St. Louis area,” said an AT&T spokesperson. “Eligible employees will be offered severance benefits and health insurance for up to 18 months.”

A call center employee said the Amarillo call center jobs end on Dec. 16.

“Reducing our workforce is a difficult decision that we don’t take lightly,” said an AT&T spokesperson. “We are undergoing targeted reductions in our workforce as we focus on growth areas and adapt to lower customer demand for some legacy products.”