UPDATE:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department issued a report in the wake of a Thursday morning emergency landing of an A320 Airbus at Rick Husband Amarillo Internation Airport.

According to the department, crews responded to a call at around 11:15 a.m. that reported an inbound plane with smoke in the cabin. The Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting crews set up near the runway before the plane landed, and contacted the pilots about the situation. While the pilots reported some heat in the cockpit area, they did not report flames.

When the plane landed, according to officials, most of the smoke had dissipated, and those on board were able to evacuate at the terminal. Firefighters boarded the plane with what officials described as thermal imaging cameras and found no active heat signatures.

No injuries were reported from the incident, according to the Amarillo Fire Department, though some of the passengers were seen by medical personnel after reporting headaches.

via the Amarillo Fire Department

The cause of the smoke in the cabin was unknown at the time of the Amarillo Fire Department report.

ORIGINAL:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, the Amarillo Fire Department responded Thursday to an emergency landing at Rick Husband Amarillo Internation Airport.

Further information on the emergency landing has yet to be released, and fire department crews were on the scene of the emergency landing as of 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, according to city officials.

In an update given by airport police, all 115 people on board left the plane safely, and no one sought medical care. The fire department did not use water to respond to the incident.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.