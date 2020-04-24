Emergency calls up in Amarillo after being down for weeks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the past week, Amarillo has seen a surge in numbers pertaining to coronavirus. The city has also seen a surge in emergency calls.

In the past day, emergency calls across the board went up. Police calls went up three percent, ambulance service two percent, and calls for the fire department went up 13 percent from last year. This after weeks of calls being down from last year.

Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said that none of the increased calls were coronavirus related.

City Manager Jared Miller said it is because people are moving out and about more than last year, and warns people to be more careful.

“I would ask everyone to just be safe, while their out and about. Take extra care and precautions when your driving. Take extra care and precautions when your visiting essential businesses or taking advantages when you do retail to go that the Governor has allowed,” said Miller.

Miller also added people can sign up for the Amarillo Alerts app to stay up to date with all COVID-19 and emergency alerts.

Mayor Ginger Nelson added that if people do not need to go out, stay in and help protect the people that do not have the option to shelter in.

“Those are strong words and I’m delivering them with a strong tone, but I’m calling on families, community members who can, who do have the option to stay in, their role is to stay in, so these people can go out,” said Mayor Nelson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: