AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A new dance company is taking on the Yellow City. Emergence Dance Company will have their first ever performance, titled “Awakening,” at 8:30 p.m. on April 22 at The Derrick Center, located at 814 S Taylor St.

The dance company started their story at the end of 2022. Co-founder and artistic director of Emergence Dance Company Kaylyn Brown said the reason they started the company was to provide more diversity to the professional dance world in the Panhandle and to give dancers an opportunity to express their artistic abilities and talents.

“We were obviously looking for people who had beautiful technique and good training. But, we really wanted diversity and people that were going to bring themselves to the table,” said co-founder and artistic director of Emergence Dance Company Staci Hall. “And to expose the audience to that kind of raw emotion.”

Hall and Brown wanted to diversify the professional company world in Amarillo. Not only were they looking for dancers with great technique, but looking for people that could bring something unique to the company.

“Joining emergence has probably been one of the best decisions I’ve made. I’ve loved every second of it along the way. Coming to rehearsal is probably one of my favorite parts of my day,” said Emergence Dance Company member Sierra Cross. “I think it is great because we have all been able to do the art that we love the most while doing it with each other.”

Hall said they want company members to share their art, their talent and build their resume for their future careers.

“I want to just be able to help and teach and inspire others in dancing. I’m already a teacher right now. And I love every second of it,” said Cross. “Emergence has helped me be able to just get more experience in all the different styles of dance and so that I can be able to teach and inspire others one day.”

There will be a poet reading during the show, along with digital art that will project during the show while the Emergence Dance team performs about emotional awakenings.

“You’ll be able to see just the different emotions and how they affect us as dancers and just as people. We have a lot of cool and exciting new things planned for the night,” said Cross.

In other words, you won’t regret this performance.

“The dancers have been working hard, a lot of blood sweat and tears and late night rehearsals going into it and I really do think it’ll be something unique for Amarillo,” said Hall.

Tickets for the event will be $25 per person which can be purchased here along with more information about the company.