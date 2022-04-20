Good morning, folks.

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a muggy start to the morning. Temps will increase into the 80s to low 90s across the viewing area this afternoon. Expect to see some breezy conditions throughout the day especially in the morning hours with the occasional gust up to 25 mph. A Fire Weather Warning will be in place for today until 8 PM as we are tracking low humidity in the single digits across southwestern parts of the Panhandle. Dry conditions do persist as well therefore, elevated fire weather for this afternoon. Summer-like temperatures will continue all through Friday before we track our next front.



Moisture looks to return Friday and into Saturday morning. There is a slight risk of severe weather already tagged to much of the area for the possibility of a squall line resulting in damaging winds and hail. More details to come.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas