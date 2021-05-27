Severe Weather Tools

Elevate Amarillo looking for new members

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Elevate Amarillo is Amarillo’s leading young professional organization and they are looking for new members said Elevate Amarillo.

Elevate Amarillo said they are focused on core pillars of professional development, leadership development, mentorship, philanthropy & communications outreach.

Membership is $150 annually and comes with monthly happy hours, networking opportunities, professional development events, and membership perk discounts to local businesses.

