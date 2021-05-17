Electrical fire breaks out in Memphis High School, classes shift to virtual

MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An electrical fire and possible asbestos exposure has prompted Memphis ISD to shift Memphis High School students and staff to virtual learning for the next few days.

This morning, May 17, the District reported an electrical fire had broken out in the band hall of Memphis Highschool. A local firefighter found a possible source of asbestos exposed by the fire damage in the classroom.

Inspection of the affected area is pending, said the District, and students and staff will be able to return to the building when it is cleared by the inspector. The District said it will be providing updates as they become available.