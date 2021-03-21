Eight-year-old Amarillo boy opens ANB savings account, gets $129 added to it

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meet eight-year-old Jeremiah Cato. He’s got a big heart, big dreams, and after last Friday, a bigger bank account.

Jeremiah had been saving his money to buy Legos and help his family in Uganda build water wells. So, he took the $40.00 that he’s saved up so far to open a savings account at Amarillo National Bank. It just so happened that it was ANB’s 129th anniversary that day.

To celebrate the occasion, ANB was giving out $129.00 randomly at each branch, and Jeremiah just happened to be one of the fortunate recipients.

In case you were wondering, he already has plans for all that cash.

“I was planning on buying a Cadillac in the future,” said Jeremiah. “But I’m going to get a lot of money so I can buy some Legos and I’m save more for Uganda at first and then I’m going to buy the Legos and then when I have the right amount of money in the future, I’m gonna try to buy a Cadillac.”

Just like with his money, Jeremiah’s already got big plans for his future.

“I want to be a half-time police officer and a full-time gym owner,” he said. “Well first, a police officer is cool that you help keep people safe and if I have the gym, I can work out and get stronger to be a better police officer.”

Kyle Cato, Jeremiah’s dad and owner of Crossfit 806, said their family is working to raise $20,000 for Jeremiah’s birth family’s house in Uganda, which was destroyed by a storm. The money will also go to pay for school.

To find out how you can help or donate to the cause, stop by Crossfit 806 or visit 2535water.org.