AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the National Weather Service, an EF0 landspout touched down in Amarillo Saturday evening.

The EF0 touched down near the 4000 block of Mesa Circle and was 30 yards wide.

We are getting reports of damage in the area with debris from trees and fences and powerlines down, with individuals in the area without power.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.