Educators gather at Lamar Lively Teacher of the Year breakfast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – To close out Teacher Appreciate Week, educators will gather today (May 7) and honor the Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year at the Lamar Lively Teacher of the Year breakfast.

According to Amarillo Independent School District, “Each year, a selection committee comprised of district staff, a parent, a student and community leaders reads applications of all 56 campus teachers of the year before choosing six finalists. Finalists are then interviewed for the noble honors.”

The AISD 2021 Teachers of the Year are expected to go on and represent the District’s 2,300 teachers at the Region 16 Teacher of the Year awards in August.

The Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2017, Amanda Head, is noted by the District to be named Teacher of the Year for the region, as did 2016 Secondary Teacher of the Year Mary Malone. Shanna Peeples, representing AISD in 2015, became Texas’ first National Teacher of the Year in more than 50 years.