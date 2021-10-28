Education Foundation of Canyon ISD to surprise grant winners with check

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Education Foundation of Canyon ISD announced that fall grant recipients will receive a portion of more than $27,556 during this grant cycle, according to a press release by the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD.

The release explained that the foundation grant committee selected nine educators to receive grant money, and recipients are set to receive their checks outside of Gene Howe Elementary School, due to COVID restrictions, on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

For more information on the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD click here.