AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced that the Education Credit Union Foundation will present AC with a “major gift” in support of STEM scholarships and will co-brand a space within AC’s STEM Research Center during a presentation on Tuesday.

The announcement detailed that the presentation will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the STEM Research Center on the AC Campus.

Find out more about AC’s STEM Programs here.