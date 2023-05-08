(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 8, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to details released by the Education Credit Union Foundation and Workforce Solutions Panhandle, the two organizations will continue their streak of five career signing days on Monday for students headed into certain fields.

The combined singing day events, said organizers, are focused on students pursuing education for jobs related to welding, automotive, certified nursing assistants, and carpentry. Alongside the signing day, the ECU Foundation is expected to donate $1,000 scholarships to those students to further their next step in education.

According to organizers, students chosen by teachers or counselors for the scholarships meet criteria such as:

Being a current high school senior;

Being a “hardworking, committed, and motivated student;”

Enrolled in a Career and Technical Education (CTE) field;

Will be enrolled in fall classes at a local community college or enrolled in a local apprenticeship;

Having completed the FAFSA;

Not be receiving THRIVE or other scholarships; and

Being able to participate in the “signing day” event.

The signing schedule released by organizers, as well as the recipient students, includes:

River Road High School, Welding – April 28, Ashley Haynes for Amarillo College

West Texas High School, Welding – May 8, Brandon Nixon for Tulsa Welding School

Hereford High School, Automotive – May 11, TBD

TBD

TBD

Respective websites for the organizations hold further information about Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the Education Credit Union Foundation.