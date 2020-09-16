Education Credit Union becomes naming sponsor of Student Financial Service

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University and Education Credit Union have partnered to continue a program offering peer-to-peer financial coaching for students.

Education Credit Union made a significant donation to WT’s Student Success Center in order to support what is now known as the Education Credit Union Buff Smart Program.

The program, according to the university, will help students improve their understanding of financial literacy and empower them to make informed choices to improve their financial well-being.

“I have had the privilege of working with ECU since we started the program back in 2017,” Buff Smart coordinator Meghan Williams said, “They have been great to work with, whether it was helping train our team or coming to give financial presentations to students. This gift will further help provide financial education to students so they can graduate without owing a fortune and become financially independent.”

“We are so honored to partner with WT to enhance students’ ability to achieve financial success through the Education Credit Union Buff $mart Program,” Eric Jenkins, president and CEO of Education Credit Union, said. “Students are receiving a remarkable education that will lead them to careers of their choice, but if they make poor financial decisions, their futures can be negatively impacted for years. Our goal is to equip them with the essential life skill of managing their finances.”

The Buff Smart Program offers:

One-on-one coaching sessions with trained peer financial coaches via webinar or in person;

Classroom and organizational presentations on money management, budgeting, planning to pay for college and more; and

Outreach programs and money management workshops on credit cards, credit scores, identity theft, budgeting, and more.

More from MyHighPlains.com: