Economic impact study reveals what Sharpened Iron Studios could bring to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new study reveals the possible economic impact of Sharpened Iron Studios in the Amarillo area.

“I knew we were going to be a strong economic engine for downtown and the city but I didn’t realize exactly how strong,” said Sean Doherty, Sharpened Iron Studio CEO.

Doherty on the recently-released economic impact study that his company could have in Amarillo.

“It was impressive and it really just kind of helped support everything that we believed from the very beginning,” said Doherty.

TXP, an Austin-based economic analysis and public policy consulting firm, conducted the study.

According to TXP, activity could ultimately reach $100 million in annual production budgets, 80% of that being spent in the Amarillo area.

Also, it could create as much as 600 permanent full-time jobs.

“The thought of being able to in a year or two or three down the road, being able to say we’re having major motion pictures. We’re having major dramas, major series all being filmed in downtown Amarillo on soundstages that are downtown. It’s just one more thing that continues to put Amarillo on the map,” said Jason Harrison, Amarillo Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.

Harrison also says having large organizations like Sharpened Iron come to Amarillo, is the residual business that comes from it.

“Your food trucks that pop up, your additional restaurants downtown, your additional shops downtown. All the things that are needed to support all of those individuals that are coming in for three weeks at a time. This Sharpened Iron Studio, if truly the master plan can go and they can get that. It truly is a game-changer in Amarillo,” said Harrison.

Doherty says they currently have six projects in the works including children’s tv show “Toolie Tech,” which is in post-production phase.

Doherty also says they’re in talks with different distributors and streaming services to gauge their interest in purchasing the show.