Eat Like a Bozeman: Baltimore Ravens center conquers 72-ounce steak to tackle bullying

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bradley Bozeman, center for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, conquered The Big Texan’s 72-ounce steak challenge earlier this week to help tackle bullying.

Bozeman came to Amarillo on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to promote he and his wife’s foundation, The Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation, in an event he’s calling “Eat Like a Bozeman!”

Bradley downed The Big Texan’s 72-oz steak in 49 minutes and 8 seconds. Now, the restaurant is partnering with the Bozemans’ foundation to help prevent bullying. Through the month of March, The Big Texan promises to donate $100 to the foundation each time someone finishes the steak more quickly than Bradley.

Congrats to the Baltimore Ravens center, @bsboze!! The 72oz. STEAK EATING CHAMP of the NFL!🏈🥩 pic.twitter.com/ExBKqlWITe — The Big Texan (@TheBigTexan) February 20, 2020

In addition, anytime a challenger is unable to best Bradley but still finishes the steak in less than an hour, The Big Texan will donate $50 to the foundation.

Here is a statement from their foundation’s site:

“Bradley and Nikki’s efforts help lend support to parents, school staff, and adults in the community to help prevent bullying behavior and create a safe school and community environment for our children. The Foundation seeks to help reinforce the importance of treating everyone with respect, standing up for others, and being true to yourself.” The Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation

To learn more about the foundation, click here.