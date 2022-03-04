AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan is ready to be presented to the COA Planning and Zoning Commission on March 7 at 3 p.m., the Potter County Commissioners Court on March 14 at 9 a.m., and the Amarillo City Council on March 22 at 1 p.m.

The plans project started in January 2021 with the formation of the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan Advisory Committee which is now in the process of transitioning to a neighborhood association.

The Eastridge Neighborhood Plan is the fourth neighborhood plan from the partnership between the city and Potter County.

The city said that if the plan is approved on second reading by the Amarillo City Council, the plan will be adopted as an amendment to the Amarillo Comprehensive Plan.

Eastridge Neighborhood Plan Advisory Committee public meetings are on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Refugee Services of Texas at 1101 Fritch Highway.