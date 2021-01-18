Eastridge Neighborhood Plan begins virtually, advisory committee to meet Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to The City of Amarillo, The Eastridge Neighborhood Plan will kick off virtually with the launch of its website, and the first meeting of the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan Advisory Committee this week.

The City, in partnership with Potter County, announced that it is developing the plan for the Eastridge neighborhood. This will be the fourth neighborhood plan resulting from that partnership. The plans are intended to build organization capacity, form consensus for goals and strategies among stakeholders, and provide a roadmap for future public and private investments.

While other plans included a series of public meetings, the City said that Eastridge will begin as an entirely virtual process. A special online engagement platform has been created and is available in different languages.

Opportunities to participate, said the City, include a neighborhood survey, a community mapping project and creation of the neighborhood SWOT – strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats – for Eastridge. Every resident, business owner, and community supporter is invited to participate.

An advisory committee has been formed to guide the process, so announced the City. The first meeting will be tomorrow, Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. Applications are still being accepted for those interested in serving in a leadership position.

More information can be found here.