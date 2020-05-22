Eastridge Mission Center set to giveaway food to Tyson workers effected by COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Eastridge Mission Center has been stepping up with food giveaways since March with no intention of slowing down.

In fact, they will have their biggest delivery this Saturday when the mission center will give away 200 boxes of food across the Eastridge neighborhood to help those sent home from the Tyson Plant due to positive COVID-19 test results.

“A high percentage of people that live in this neighborhood goes to our church, and goes to school here work for Tyson,” Eastridge Baptist Church Pastor Mike Garman said. “We knew when a lot of people were going to be out of work we needed to do what we could to help.”

Thanks to funding from Amarillo National Bank, support from the Amarillo Area Foundation, as well as helpful volunteers from various churches, the Eastridge Mission Center has been able to stack its grocery boxes with a variety of essential items like meat, bread, and eggs, along with canned and packaged food.

“When we first started taking on some food outreaches during spring break we didn’t think we’d keep up” Eastridge Mission Center community relations director Katherine Gurley said. “But because of the community and the support we’ve been able to go for two and a half months.”

The Mission Center also does a daily meal giveaway for the neighborhood. If anyone wants to donate and help, go to the Eastridge Mission Center Facebook Page or call Pastor Mike Garman at 806-433-8668.

