AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Easter Bunny is hopping fast towards Sunday and the Today in Amarillo team prepared by trying some yummy Easter treats and decorating some brightly patterned Easter eggs.

Marshmallow Peeps s’mores dip and marshmallow Peeps Rice Krispies treats were on the menu for this week’s Curious Cuisine.

Here’s the recipe and cooking instructions for the marshmallow Peeps Rice Krispies treats:

Place a layer of marshmallow Peeps in a pan;

Sprinkle and coat Rice Krispies cereal over the Peeps;

Add slices of butter squares on top;

Bake in oven for 7-10 minutes;

Toss around in the pan and spread evenly; and

Let cool for 30 minutes on counter and enjoy!

Take a look at the fun and easy recipe and cooking instructions for the s’mores dip:

Prepare a pan with cooking oil spray;

Add a layer of chocolate chips;

Add a layer of marshmallow Peeps;

Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 7-12 minutes; and

Dip a graham cracker in and enjoy!

Next up, the team tested their craft skills by making vibrantly patterned hard-boiled Easter eggs by using a rice technique and burlap dip technique.

Here are the simple steps for a patterned egg using the rich techniques:

Grab a zip lock back and fill it halfway with rice;

Put 5-7 drops of food color dye in the bag;

Add a hard-boiled egg to the bag; and

Shake, shake, shake!

Check out the steps for a patterned egg using the burlap dip technique:

Tightly wrap an egg in burlap;

Tie it up at the top with a rubber band;

Dip in a cup with egg coloring; and

Let the egg sit for 5 minutes before unwrapping.