AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With Easter right around the corner, MyHighPlains.com staff put together a list of Easter events and egg hunts in the area for the kids and family to enjoy.

Check out these egg-citing events in the area where attendees may see a bunny or two hopping around:

Faith City Mission Easter meal Faith City Mission will host an Easter meal for those in need in the community on Thursday at the shelter, located at 600 N Tyler Street. Those interested can attend chapel at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow at 11:30 a.m.

Polk Street Methodist egg hunt Polk Street Methodist announced that its egg hunt for community kids is set to begin on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the church, located at 1401 S Polk Street. Additional egg hunts will follow at 10:40 a.m. for kids ages three to Kindergarten while First through Fifth graders can participate at 10:50 a.m.

Amarillo Zoo “Easter Eggcitement” The Amarillo Zoo will host its “Easter Eggcitement” event from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the zoo. Kids will have the chance to encounter the zoo’s egg-laying and egg-eating animals, along with participating in enrichment events, and a safari show. Tickets are $6 per person while children ages two are free. Tickets are available here or can be purchased at the door.

Shi Lee’s Easter egg hunt Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food announced that the 7th annual citywide Easter egg hunt will take place at 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday at Bones Hooks Park, located at 2000 N Hughes Street. Shi Lee’s detailed that food will be served after the hunt free of charge for the community.

Wonderland opening weekend Wonderland Amusement Park announced that its opening weekend is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 8 and 9. Interested individuals can purchase Ultimate WOW passes or a basic WOW pass here.