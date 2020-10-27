Early voting in Sherman County cancelled for Oct. 28.

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The County & District Clerk for Sherman County has announced that early voting has been cancelled for tomorrow Oct. 28,.

For more information on closures, road conditions, and weather updates visit MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: