AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported that a home on the 4900 block of Pullman Road caught fire early Thursday morning, sending crews to respond at around 4 a.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all those inside the home were evacuated, with no serious injuries reported. While no cause for the fire has been established, officials said the incident is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.