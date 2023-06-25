AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire that resulted in a “total loss” on Sunday morning.

According to an AFD press release, at around 1:43 a.m. on June 25, crews responded to a call reporting that an entire home, located on 2304 SW 8th Ave., was on fire with people trapped inside and the power lines were also on fire.

AFD said they dispatched four trucks and two command units to the home and the first truck arrived at around 1:49 a.m., crews were able to get the fire under control and contained at around 2:11 a.m.

The release detailed that there were no injuries, but the property is estimated to be a total loss due to the amount of fire and smoke damage.

AFD said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Amarillo Fire Department release states that AFD wants to remind residents of the importance of a smoke detector and encourages residents to make sure they work properly.