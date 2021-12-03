Early morning shooting on the 3000 block of SW 27th leaves one man with non-life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers are investigating an early morning shooting that happened Friday leaving one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to APD, officers were called to a local hospital on a man arriving with a gunshot wound. He told officers that he was in the alley in the 3000 block of southwest 27th Ave when he was approached by a man that he knew and an argument started.

According to what the man told police, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him one time in the lower body.

APD said no suspect has been found and the investigation is ongoing.

