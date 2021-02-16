Early morning power outages impact over 35,000 customers in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After declaring an energy emergency yesterday and initiating rolling blackouts, Xcel Energy’s outage map shows that over 35,000 customers in the Amarillo area are currently without power.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
