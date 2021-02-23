Early morning house fire burns at Lockney and Woodward Streets

Good morning folks. After a really nice start to the week, we are looking for the warmer than average weather to continue today. We have a clear sky above and temperatures dropping below freezing here at the ground with light winds, which get breezy after midday as temperatures soar to the 60s and 70s. The wind will be a bit stronger in eastern New Mexico, but it won't be too bad for most of us.

The next cold front comes tomorrow and to bring us back to the 40s and 50s but we'll stay dry until Thursday when a system moves overhead to bring some snow to our western counties. As of this morning, we're looking for eastern New Mexico to get up to an inch of snow, while some spots in the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle get a dusting. Thursday's highs will only reach the 30s and 40s.

We'll bounce back to the 60s on Friday and keep the nice weather going into the weekend.

Enjoy your day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin