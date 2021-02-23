Early morning house fire burns at Lockney and Woodward Streets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by Captain Cody Snyder of the Amarillo Fire Department, at around 4:20 a.m. crews responded to a fire at a home with ‘numerous exposures, nearby homes, and vehicles.’

The fire was considered controlled by AFD at around 5:30 a.m., with no injuries reported.

The fire is still under investigation.

