Early morning house fire burns at Lockney and Woodward Streets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by Captain Cody Snyder of the Amarillo Fire Department, at around 4:20 a.m. crews responded to a fire at a home with ‘numerous exposures, nearby homes, and vehicles.’
The fire was considered controlled by AFD at around 5:30 a.m., with no injuries reported.
The fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
