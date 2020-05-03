Early morning fire causes $40,000 worth of damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo structure fire Sunday morning caused an estimated $40,000 worth of damages, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

AFD said at 12:31 a.m Sunday, May 3, they were alerted to a structure fire at 2306 S. Mirror, and arrived at 12:36 a.m.Upon AFD’s arrival, they said they found heavy fire on the rear corner of the structure. AFD said they were able to knock down the main body of fire from outside the structure and entered to put out any remaining fire as well as look for victims.

However, all occupants had already escaped the structure before AFD’s arrival, and there were no injuries reported for the incident. AFD said the fire was under control by 12:51 a.m., but still managed to cause an estimated, $40,000 worth of damage.

The Fire Marshall’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

More from MyHighPlains.com: