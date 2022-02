AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dutch Bros Coffee is helping the community in the Texas Panhandle by donating a $1 from every drink purchased on Friday, Feb. 18 to the High Plains Food Bank.

Dutch Bros, located at 5411 S. Coulter St. in Amarillo, will celebrate “Dutch Luv Day” with the hunger-fighting promotion, which will be able to provide 14 meals to the hungry in the community, according to Dutch Bros.

