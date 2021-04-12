Duplex burns on S Polk Street, AFD offers safety tips to community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported that at around 9:40 a.m., crews responded to a fire in a home on the 3600 block of S. Polk. Crews found smoke venting from the eaves of a duplex.

AFD said that crews ‘knocked down the fire on the back porch and made entry into both units to check for victims.’ There were no victims in injuries reported, very little fire on the inside of the north unit, and crews were able to contain the fire in a few minutes.

The Fire Marshal called to the scene determined that “improperly discarded smoking materials” on the back porch started the fire.

The Amarillo Fire Department said that it would like to remind people that this is one of the main causes of fires. A few safety tips from the Department regarding smoking materials: