Dunkin’ of Amarillo offers members $1 medium hot or iced coffee through December

Good Thursday morning folks. Cold mornings and mild afternoons continue this week, and today will be no exception. We'll heat up from lows in the 20s and 30s to day time temperatures in the 50s and 60s as a weak cold front moves in. We'll see a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow morning, we'll see a few more spots getting down to freezing and then it'll be a cloudy and chilly day, with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few pockets of rain will try to develop, mainly for our eastern counties.

Saturday brings back breezy and warmer weather, with the 70s again but we cool down a bit for Sunday, just staying dry that time.

Meteorologist Chris Martin