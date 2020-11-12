Dunkin’ of Amarillo offers members $1 medium hot or iced coffee through December

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dunkin’ of Amarillo has announced, “To keep Amarillo running through the rest of the year, Dunkin’ will offer a $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee offer to all DD Perks® members who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants beginning today, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 31.”
Dunkin’ encourages customers to download their mobile app to become members in the perks program. For every dollar spent by a member they will receive five points, 200 points earning a free drink.
